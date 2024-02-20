Uganda: NGO Starts Fundraising Driver for 20,000 Sanitary Pads for Girls in Busoga

Reach A Hand Uganda, a youth-led non-profit organisation focused on youth empowerment programs has initiated a fundraising drive to procure 20,000 pads for girls in the Busoga region.

The drive was triggered by the fact that menstruation is an entry point for most of the sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) issues faced by young girls and stems from feedback received from several projects being undertaken by the organisation across the country, including the Undo the Taboo Campaign, the Imara Girls Festival, the Intergenerational Dialogue, I Know Kati and others.

While unveiling the drive, Humphrey Nabimanya - the founder of Reach A Hand Uganda - said, "It is imperative for us to come together and recognise the realities of menstrual health hygiene among young girls and women in Uganda. This drive is aimed at contributing to the

creation of a more robust supportive environment for young women regarding menstrual health and hygiene."

He made the remarks during the official premiere for 'Sabotage' a drama produced by Reach a Hand Uganda, directed by Mathew Nabwiso and starring Stella Natumbwe, Sharifa Ali and Jjemba Dean Austin at Century Cinemax Acacia Mall .

The film is set around a traditional wedding ('kwanjula') which explores the themes of sexual violence, unsafe abortion and tradition to raise awareness around Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) in Uganda.

During the premiere, approximately shs5 million was raised from the guests in attendance and the campaign is set to run up to March, 8, (Women's Day).

It was recently reported that a section of girls in the Busoga sub-region is moulding sanitary pads using soil due to limited access to safe menstrual health hygiene products.

According to World Vision International, insufficient menstrual hygiene management in Ugandan schools contributes to a dropout rate of up to 10% of girls at the primary level.

Additionally, a Ministry of Education and Sports report on the implementation of menstrual health management in Uganda indicated that about 23% of Ugandan girls aged 12-18 drop out of school when they begin menstruation - which is partially due to the stigma developed as a result of failing to keep themselves clean.