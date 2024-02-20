Uganda: Entebbe Leaders Clarify On a Move to Refurbish Old Structures

19 February 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lawrence Mushabe

Entebbe, Uganda's first administrative town, holds several historical sites, parks and gardens, schools, residential houses and among others that were built under the colonial rule.

They include the Uganda's first parliament, Muzinga square and Children's Park, the Botanical Gardens and the freedom tree.

However, houses built in the colonial era for the accommodation of civil servants and government staff are now being torn down.

During an exclusive interview, Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda said the municipal council awaits only the response from the Government Chief Valuer to ensure that the area is developed.

"We going to have a systematically developed estate that can even earn revenue to the municipal council," Rulinda said.

"I'm a strong believer in preservation. There's a strong need develop and re-organise Entebbe. This is a chance for us to have a good place and retain our heritage , compete with recognized standard cities."

The mayor said municipality is planning to budget for the preservation, marking and development of all the historical and tourist sites in Entebbe.

Recently, Rulinda has led several municipal projects under taken to renovate most old school structures as away of promoting education in Entebbe.

