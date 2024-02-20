Uganda: Explore Busoga - Chameleone, Golola Step Up for a Taste of Tourism

Jinja — The week-long Explore Busoga campaign trail ended on a good note with stakeholders comprising diplomats, artists, influencers, bloggers and media practioners partaking in the experience.

They visited different tourist attractions in and around Busoga sub-region.

The campaign started on Tuesday with a symposium in Jinja which was attended by different sector players who discussed the future of tourism in Jinja.

The trail gained momentum on Thursday when a team of tourists from different areas arrived in Jinja City in a convoy of trucks, buses and private cars.

They were welcomed at the Nile Bridge by State Minister for Tourism, Martin Mugarra, and Busoga Kingdom Minister of Tourism and Heritage Hellen Namutamba, among others.

The team visited key factories in the area including Nytil, Nile Breweries and Nnalubaale dam.

On Friday, the tourists including diplomats, artist Joseph Mayanja, aka Jose Chameleone, mixed martial arts fighter Moses Golola, among others, were flagged off by Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister Joseph Muvawala to Buyende for Kagulu rock climbing challenge.

Led by a Police lead car, the team reached Kagulu at midday and they started on the body draining experience of climbing a 3,600ft rock above sea level.

The majority made it to the top, including Minister Mugarra, who underscored the importance of tourism to the economy.

The tourism sector employs about 1.5 million Ugandans and contributes 8% of the Gross Domestic Product.

"This is my second time climbing Kagulu rock, the first time was last year when we climbed with the Kyabazinga but it is fan when you reach the top of the rock, it has a good scenery where you view the whole of Busoga, you can see Lake Kyoga and River Nile," Mugarra said.

He encouraged Ugandans to promote domestic tourism by posting on social media platforms and also visiting different tourist destinations like Parks.

He re-echoed government's commitment to redevelop most of the tourist attractions including Kagulu rock where plans are underway to construct modern facilities like restaurants, toilets and also securing a land title for Kagulu rock.

Chameleone said it was a good experience.

"I encourage fellow Ugandans to visit this place and do the rock climbing challenge, I enjoyed climbing with the Uganda flag on my shoulders," the singer said.

Last year, the government, through the Ministry of Tourism, WildLife and Antiquities and Uganda Tourism Board constructed a monument of the First Musoga Mukama Namukutula on top of Kagulu rock.

The rock climbing challenge ended with awarding of medals to all those who made it to the top of the rock.

On Saturday, the tourists visited Busowoko and Itanda falls in Jinja District where they participated in various water sports like white water rafting, kayaking and tubing.

Another group visited Bishop Hannington Memorial site in Kyando, Mayuge District, and later in the evening all roads led to Bugembe Stadium for a transnight concert organised by the Ministry of Tourism.

The trail ended on Sunday with a visit to Kakira Sugar Ltd estate.

Namutamba applauded government for the Explore Busoga campaign.

"Promoting domestic tourism is the way to go, we thank government for the efforts including redevelopment of all tourist sites like Source of the Nile and Kagulu rock," she said.

Tourists at Kyando Rock where Bishop Hannington stayed when he arrived in Uganda