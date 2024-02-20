Kenyans Urged to Stay Hydrated As High Temperatures Expected Across the Country

Nairobi — Kenyans have been advised to prepare for scorching temperatures exceeding 30°C across most regions of the country, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department's forecast for February 20 to February 26.

The forecast predicts temperatures above 30°C in counties such as Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, and Tana River. Additionally, regions like Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Makueni, Kitui, Machakos, Nairobi, Kiambu, Embu, Laikipia, and Baringo are expected to experience similar high temperatures.

However, parts of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Murang'a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, and West Pokot are anticipated to have maximum temperatures below 25°C.

Director of the Meteorological Department, David Gikungu, urged Kenyans to stay hydrated and take precautions against the sun's rays during the hot days while ensuring they dress warmly for cooler nights.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) recently reported that January 2024 was the hottest January on record, continuing a trend observed throughout much of 2023. The WMO highlighted record-high sea surface temperatures for ten consecutive months, emphasizing the urgency of climate action.

"Since 31 January, the daily sea surface temperature for 60°S-60°N has reached new absolute records, surpassing the previous highest values from 23rd and 24th of August 2023," the WMO report stated.