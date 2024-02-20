Angola: Head of State Travels to the Czech Republic

Luanda — The Angolan head of state, João Lourenço, travels on Tuesday to Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, for a two-day official visit, at the invitation of his counterpart, Petra Pavel.

According to a note from the Press Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, to which Angop had access, the visit program envisages talks between the presidential delegations of the two countries on Wednesday (21), as well as visits to the Senate and the House of Representatives from the Czech Republic.

Also, according to the program, President João Lourenço is expected to meet with the Czech Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, in addition to being honored with an official dinner by President Petra Pavel.

João Lourenço leaves the city of Prague on Thursday, February 22nd.

The Czech Republic is a country in Central Europe, with a population of more than 10.7 million inhabitants.

Political-diplomatic relations between Angola and Czechia date back to the Cold War period, when this country was linked to the Republic of Slovakia, then Czechoslovakia, disintegrated on January 1, 1993. MR/ADR/DOJ