Angola: President of the Republic Appoints New Secretaries of State for Energy and Water

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday appointed Arlindo Bota Manuel Carlos, Secretary of State for Energy.

In another decree, the Head of State appointed António Fernandes Rodrigues Belsa da Costa, to the position of Secretary of State for Water.

On the other hand, the President of the Republic dismissed Angelino Mungila Quissonde, from the position of vice-governor of the province of Malanje for Technical Services and Infrastructure.

In the same decree, Duarte André Ginga was appointed to the aforementioned position.

Oil, gas and biofuels

In another document, João Lourenço ended the mandate of the individuals who make up the Board of Directors of the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels to be over, namely:

1. Paulino Fernando de Carvalho Jerónimo - Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency.

2. César Paxi Pedro - Administrator.

3. Nataxa Alexandre Tavares Ferreira Monteiro Massano - Administrator.

4. Gerson Henda Baptista Afonso dos Santos - Administrator.

In another decree, the President of the Republic appointed the entities to the Board of Directors of the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency:

a) Paulino Fernando de Carvalho Jerónimo - Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency;

b) Artur Manuel Custódio - Administrator

c) Ana Rosa da Costa Nhanga Miala - Administrator;

d) Nicola Isabel Lemos de Mvuayi - Administrator;

e) Alcides Fernandes Mendes de Andrade - Administrator.

The document explains that powers are delegated to the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, for the inauguration of the individuals named here. VIC/DOJ