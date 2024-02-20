Tunisia: Dangerous Terrorist Arrested Near Kasserine Mount

19 February 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A dangerous terrorist was arrested, on Monday, by the Anti-Terrorism Squad in coordination with the National Army and the National Guard, while he was riding his motorcycle to one of the strongholds in Kasserine Mount, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The terrorist, who was arrested in an ambush, was carrying weapons of war and an explosive belt, the same source said.

The suspect has joined terrorist organizations since 2014 and participated in various terrorist operations against security and military units. He was also involved in the killing of one of the shepherds in the area and in robbing the locals.

He was referred to the public prosecutor's office and a detention warrant was issued.

