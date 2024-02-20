Africa: Sudan - 2023 Facts and Figures

19 February 2024
International Committee of the Red Cross (Geneva)
press release

The ICRC has been present in Sudan since 1978 helping people affected by the conflict in Darfur, Khartoum, Blue Nile, Kassala, Al Jazeera, and South Kordofan.

The ICRC's work, independently or in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), includes promoting respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL), supporting hospitals and health facilities with equipment and supplies, working with local water authorities on improving people's access to clean water and supporting the authorities in providing rehabilitation services for people with disabilities.

We provide displaced people in conflict-affected areas with emergency assistance, distribute seeds and tools to farmers, and vaccinate pastoralists' livestock against diseases. We are helping families separated by conflict or displacement keep in touch with their loved ones, and we have facilitated the release of detainees upon request of the parties.

Since the beginning of the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, the ICRC has, independently or in cooperation with SRCS, conducted various activities to protect and assist those affected by the consequences of the crisis. The ICRC has also acted as a neutral intermediary between the parties to the conflict.

2023 Sudan Facts and Figures - read or download PDF

Read the original article on ICRC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 International Committee of the Red Cross. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.