Africa: Sudan - 2023 Facts and Figures

press release

The ICRC has been present in Sudan since 1978 helping people affected by the conflict in Darfur, Khartoum, Blue Nile, Kassala, Al Jazeera, and South Kordofan.

The ICRC's work, independently or in cooperation with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), includes promoting respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL), supporting hospitals and health facilities with equipment and supplies, working with local water authorities on improving people's access to clean water and supporting the authorities in providing rehabilitation services for people with disabilities.

We provide displaced people in conflict-affected areas with emergency assistance, distribute seeds and tools to farmers, and vaccinate pastoralists' livestock against diseases. We are helping families separated by conflict or displacement keep in touch with their loved ones, and we have facilitated the release of detainees upon request of the parties.

Since the beginning of the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023, the ICRC has, independently or in cooperation with SRCS, conducted various activities to protect and assist those affected by the consequences of the crisis. The ICRC has also acted as a neutral intermediary between the parties to the conflict.