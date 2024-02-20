Southern Africa: 'Zim, Namibia Will Remain Inseparable'

Wallace Ruzvidzo — Zimbabwe and Namibia will always enjoy cordial relations and continue working towards economic prosperity for the mutual benefit of both peoples, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava said yesterday.

Speaking at a memorial service for Namibian President Hage Geingob in Harare, Ambassador Shava said the Namibian leader consistently displayed and practiced solidarity with Zimbabwe until his death.

"Our dear brother and comrade unapologetically denounced and called for the removal of the unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries. President Geingob's dedication to the economic advancement of Zimbabwe, the region and continent as a whole remains invaluable.

"His principles and values of Pan-Africanism, freedom and emancipation for the people of Africa shaped his political career as a renowned Statesman," he said.

Ambassador Shava said Zimbabwe and Namibia had consolidated strong ties that had resulted in cooperation in many sectors under the Bi-National Commission framework.

President Geingob died on February 4 from cancer.

Namibia Ambassador to Zimbabwe Nicklas Rikondja Kandiji said relations between the two countries transcended boundaries as evidenced by the cordial relations that existed between President Mnangagwa and President Geingob as they always referred to each other as "my brother".

President Mnangagwa was also among the first people to relay their condolence messages to the people of Namibia.

"When our President passed on, President Mnangagwa was one of the first to express his condolences in the early hours.

"Thereafter, we received condolences at the embassy sent to the new President then thereafter President Mnangagwa came in person and found time and signed the book of condolences at the embassy.

"So now I understand because every time he spoke, they referred to each other as 'my brother'," he said.

Ambassador Kandiji described the Namibian leader as a Pan-Africanist par excellence, who made immense contributions to the liberation of African countries.

"He was an African giant, Pan-Africanist, a liberation icon and chief architect of the constitution of the land of the brave, among others," he said.

The Namibian enjoy expressed gratitude to Zimbabwe for support rendered during Namibia's difficult times.

"On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Namibia, I wish to express our profound gratitude for the messages of condolence and sympathies that we Namibians have received from all walks of life and all corners of the world.

"Let me also take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe for the support," he said.

Zanu PF spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said President Geingob was an iconic statesman who had championed the fight against the apartheid regime in the region.

"He was a man who really passionately loved his country. Here is an African son who traversed it all from young militants' political acumen to defeat all the forces of evil at the point of transition," he said.

SADC Head of Missions Chair and Angolan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Agostinho Tavares da Silva Neto, said President Geingob had fought for the emancipation of his people, something that was commendable.

"Africa lost a convincing Pan-Africanist who fought tirelessly for the cause of his people. On behalf of the SADC ambassadors' group accredited to the Republic of Zimbabwe, we express once again to the people, family and Government of the Republic of Namibia our heartfelt condolences," he said.

The Deputy Dean of African Diplomats and Rwandan Ambassador to Zimbabwe James Musoni said the values that President Geingob stood for should be honoured across the continent.