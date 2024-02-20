Zimbabwe: Young Gems Provisional Squad Named

Tadious Manyepo — Just over a year after helping the national Under-20 netball team to a bronze medal in the Africa Union Region 5 Games in Malawi, four GreenFuel Queens players form the core of the Under-21 side scheduled to play in the 2025 World Cup qualifiers next month.

The African qualifiers take place in Pretoria, South Africa from 17-23 March.

The 30-member provisional squad was selected during national trials held at Girls High School in Harare on Saturday.

While the team has surprise packages in some school girls who made the girls like Sinothando Moyo and Sharon Masilela both of Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo, the squad is not short on experience with Thandazile Ndlovu, Faith Mutero, Beyonce Ndaradzi and Natasha Rwambiwa, all of Greenfuel having seen action at the highest level.

The four were all part of the AUSC Region 5 Games team that punched well above their weight in Malawi in December 2022.

They all made the grade for the Young Gems team along with other players who have also represented the country at the Under-20 level like Gamezgani Luwe of Lethal Angels, Nikki Mandeya, and Thandiwe Mashore.

Veteran coach Tapiwa Chirenda will drill the team while assisted by Simbarashe Mlambo and Sibonginkosi Dube.

Gems captain Felistus Kwangwa is the team manager.

Zimbabwe Netball Association Secretary General Rachael Tinorwirashe said the girls will go to camp this week.

"The technical committee in charge of the trials last Saturday expressed their satisfaction over how these girls carried themselves."

The World Cup will be held in Gibraltar in September next year. Meanwhile, four teams who have been competing in the first division punched their tickets into the Netball Premier League last Saturday.

Team

Thandazile Ndlovu (Green Fuel), Gamezgani Luwe (Lethal Angels), Vimbai Chibi Harare City), Loveness Mhike (Lobengula Queens), Sharon Nkiwane (Haven Stars), Nikki Mandeya (Green Fuel), Lubelihle Khumalo (Green Fuel), Ruvimbo Pawandiwa (Filchrist), Faith Mutero (Green Fuel), Sharon Mugwara (Platinum Queens), Natasha Rwambiwa(Green Fuel), Ester Kasiku (Platinum Queens), Thandiwe Mashore(ZDF Queens), Tinotenda Mangwende (Beitbridge Border Stars), Charlotte Ndlovu (Filcrist), Beyonce Ndaradzi (Green Fuel), Queen Mubaira(Stormers), Yemurai Seven (Green Fuel), Amackella Phiri (Rio Zim), Androllar Munkuli(Green Fuel), Angel Kutyamakwara (Flow Angels), Sharon Masilela(Sobukhazi High School), Precious Sibanda (Lethal Angels), Sinothando Moyo (Sobukhazi High School)), Tracy Gama (clubless from Bulawayo), Leona Muposvo(Beitbridge Border Stars), Mellisa Nyabani (Glow Petroleum), Nyaradzai Muzondiwa (Platinum Queens), Rufaro Chindamu (clubless from Mhondoro), Agness Chidhakwa (Rio Zim)

Tech Team: Tapiwa Chirenda (Head Coach), Simbarashe Mlambo (First Assistant), Sibonginkosi Dube (Second Assistant) Felistus Kwangwa (Manager)