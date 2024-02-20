Zimbabwe: Youth Vitality - A Cornerstone for Nation's Development

Christabel Mutandwa — José Rizal, the esteemed Filipino nationalist and prolific writer, once proclaimed, "The youth is the hope of our future."

As we stand on the precipice of National Youth Day celebrations, these words resonate with profound significance.

The upcoming celebration at Mushagashe Vocational Youth Centre in Masvingo, where President Mnangagwa is set to address the youths, signifies a collective acknowledgment of the dynamism, potential, and aspirations inherent in Zimbabwe's youth.

The power of youth leadership transcends age; it is a force that drives change, shapes narratives, and moulds the future.

The faces of young people represent not just the promise of tomorrow but also the essence of our past, the reality of our present, and the boundless potential of our shared future.

Youth leadership encompasses the ability to take control, manage, and lead not only oneself but also others.

It is a narrative of self-empowerment, determination, and the unwavering commitment to ideals, objectives, and goals.

In Zimbabwe, where approximately 25 percent of the global population is comprised of youth, their contribution is pivotal to the nation's development.

The determination and energy inherent in youth make them not just valuable but indispensable citizens.

The celebrations at Mushagashe Vocational Youth Centre is a testament to the Government's commitment to investing in this vibrant demographic, recognising them as the cornerstone of progress.

Youth, constituting a significant portion of the population, play a crucial role in propelling the nation forward.

Their contributions extend beyond mere numbers; they are the architects of rapid growth and development.

The youth are the building blocks of economic and social progress, serving as vital resources whose potential must be harnessed for the nation's prosperity.

The decision to celebrate National Youth Day outside the capital city signifies a departure from centralised events.

By choosing Mushagashe Vocational Youth Centre, Government embraces inclusivity, ensuring that the celebration transcends urban boundaries and resonates with the aspirations of youth from diverse backgrounds.

It is a conscious effort to break free from the monopoly of events in urban centres and celebrate the richness of talent and potential that exists in every corner of Zimbabwe.

As we approach this significant day, we draw inspiration from global practices, particularly India's observance of National Youth Day on August 12.

Beyond merely spreading awareness, this day recognises the youth's efforts in enhancing global society.

It serves as a reminder of the cultural and legal landscape surrounding young people, encouraging positive contributions to their communities.

The youth, however, need more than just acknowledgment; they require safe spaces to express themselves, engage in decision-making processes, and participate in activities aligned with their diverse needs and interests.

Civic spaces, public spaces for leisure and sports, and digital spaces for virtual interaction are essential components of this support system.

The Mushagashe Vocational Youth Centre, as the epicentre of National Youth Day celebrations, embodies the provision of these safe spaces, fostering an environment where the youth can flourish.

The imperative recognition of the youth as potent change agents lies in their innovative minds and unwavering determination, offering a unique blend of attributes that can propel the nation forward.

Their ability to envision and implement transformative change is unparalleled, and when provided with adequate opportunities, they emerge as dynamic contributors to societal progress.

The upcoming address by President Mnangagwa carries the potential to serve as a powerful catalyst in this regard, inspiring young minds to venture into unconventional career paths like politics and the arts.

This encouragement not only diversifies their impact but also fosters a generation of forward-thinking individuals poised to shape the trajectory of Zimbabwe's growth.

President Mnangagwa's imminent address stands as more than a mere speech; it is an opportunity to harness the energy and aspirations of the youth for the greater good. By promoting the consideration of unconventional career paths, the President encourages a departure from traditional norms, fostering a spirit of innovation and exploration.

As young minds contemplate roles in politics and the arts, they are poised to bring fresh perspectives and novel solutions to the nation's challenges, contributing to a more vibrant and dynamic landscape.

This shift towards embracing diverse career choices signifies a commitment to unleashing the full potential of the youth, positioning them as architects of a progressive and flourishing Zimbabwe.

The youth are not just passive recipients of opportunities; they have the power to demand justice and actively participate in the development of the nation.

This year's celebrations symbolise a commitment to providing the youth with the right platforms to voice their opinions, share their ideas, and showcase their talents.

As we look towards the future, it is essential to ensure that the youth are not just heard but actively engaged in shaping the narrative of Zimbabwe's progress.

This year 's commemorations are a celebration of potential and a recognition of the power within the youth to drive positive change.

President Mnangagwa's imminent address serves as a rallying call, urging the nation to invest in its youth and providing them with the tools and opportunities to become architects of a brighter tomorrow.

The celebration encapsulates the spirit of inclusivity, acknowledging that the youth are not just the hope of the future; they are the architects of today's progress and tomorrow's prosperity.