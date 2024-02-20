Zimbabwe: Rynars, Mella Win Cim Open

Takudzwa Chitsiga — Bryden Raynars and Bella Mella were crowned the Zimbabwe Open Squash champions at St John's on Sunday.

The duo was part of the three-day tournament which began on Friday across three venues -- Highlands, St Georges, and Old Georgians.

It was the reigning champions who successfully defended their titles in a tournament that had so much competition.

Just like the previous competition Raynars went into the final against Peterhouse's Ruvimbo Midzi whom he defeated in straight sets, 9-4, 11-6.

Raynars said he was happy with his performance and is hopeful that they will continue with the level of competition they are enjoying.

"I am very happy with the win and it came off against the same opponent I faced when I won last month's tournament. The competition was tough and I know Midzi very well as I have played against him on several occasions.

"He is a tough opponent whom I have played with ever since he was at St Georges where we played in the championships. Midzi has been a tough opponent for me as he used to win most of our battles but I think I have improved and I am now on top of the game. I will continue to work hard and I am looking forward to my next tournaments," said Raynas.

Mella, of Hellenic College, defeated Beulah Nyakabawo in the final and wants to continue to work hard while taking part in as many tournaments as possible.

"I am very happy to have defended my title. It has been a very tough competition but I am grateful to my supporters and the coaches, who are pushing me. I am glad that I am in the right direction and will always continue to practice hard as an athlete.

"I am happy that the sport is now getting the support it deserves and I hope we will have more competitions in the future," said Mellow. The boy's Under-16 was won by Brett Raynars, who got the better of Micar Rowlands in the final while Zach Smith was third. The Under-16 girls' tournament was won by Natasha Gwidzima after she defeated Emma Craven with Alicia Nyoni coming on third.

Celeste Makuwa was crowned the Under-14 girls champion ahead of Heather Rusere and Ratidzo Zimunhu.

Mathias Rowlands won the boys Under-13 title ahead of Samuel Eastwood and Mathew Eastwoods.