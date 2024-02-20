Zimbabwe: PSC Clears Air On Pension Scheme

Blessings Chidakwa — Government workers, both in the civil fields and the uniformed services, are entitled to retirement benefits that are designed to provide financial security and a dignified life, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has said.

In a statement, the PSC said it understood the importance of keeping the workforce well-informed and empowered to make informed choices for their future.

The PSC said on the State Service Pension Scheme, it provided for the payment of pensions, among other benefits, in respect of all eligible members of the Public Service during retirement.

This was subject to regulations and calculations based on factors which include number or years in service, salary history and the retirement age.

"These benefits are designed to provide, upon retirement, financial security and a dignified life for Government employees who would have dedicated their careers to public service. "Public Servants are therefore given the option to either opt for normal or early retirement," said the PSC.

With regards to normal retirement, the PSC said a member is required to retire from service upon reaching the pensionable age of 65 years.

"On retirement, the member is entitled to a lump sum payment and monthly pension calculated on the basis of his or her pensionable salary and service of at least 10 years."

"This therefore means that public servants can only receive pension benefits if they have been employed by the Government for ten (10) or more years," reads the statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PSC said the retirement age for members in the uniformed forces is 50 and they can opt to retire after 20 years of service.

"Retirees in the uniformed forces are entitled to a lump sum payout and a monthly pension. Normal retirement thus gives one ample time to prepare for life after leaving the Public Service," said the PSC.

On early retirement, the PSC said with its consent, a member can go on early retirement upon or after having attained the age of 55.

"Upon retirement, the member is entitled to a lump sum and a monthly pension calculated the same way as in the case of normal retirement," said the commission.

"Members in the uniformed forces can retire after serving for 20 years, and receive their pension benefits despite not reaching the age of 50. Upon retirement, the member is also entitled to a lump sum and a monthly pension pay out."

The PSC said factors considered when calculating pension benefits are grade, salary and pensionable allowances at retirement and length of service.

The commission strongly emphasised that remaining in service up to normal retirement age "does not change" one's pension benefits at retirement.

"The Public Service Commission remains committed to ensuring that public servants are well informed about Government's social protection provisions at all times," said the PSC.

"The commission also seeks to continually improve retirement conditions for all its workforce by constantly reviewing existing provisions based on the prevailing circumstances in the economy and comparative best practices."