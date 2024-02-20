Zimbabwe: Balakasi Opens New Chapter in Bots

Bruce Chikuni — Tinashe Balakasi announced his arrival in the Botswana top-flight league with a goal that rescued a point for Orapa United.

Balakasi's side held their own to settle for a 1-1 draw against Tafic over the weekend and they are now just four points off the top four picture.

This was his third appearance for the Orange nation and his first start.

The gangly forward was Simba Bhora's top goalscorer in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League last season after scoring 10 times.

Some were skeptical about Balakasi's move to Botswana.

Others feared it was going to turn out to be a different beast for the 32-year-old, but he appears to have eased those fears.

Balakasi says he is desperate to hit double figures.

He also admitted that the league is not as easy as people assume.

"It's a tough league, it's very competitive and I'm excited to have scored my first goal.

"I hope this is a sign of better things to come and I'm just targeting 10 goals.

"It's something possible, but it's not going to be easy, but I know my teammates are going to provide the chances for me to achieve my objective," said Balakasi.

They are set to play Nico United this weekend.

He added:

"It's not easy to feel at home as a striker in a different environment.

"It takes time, but I'm happy with the help and love that I have been receiving from the technical team, my peers, and our fans.

"The pressure is now on me to score more goals because they have seen that I'm capable and they are going to expect a lot from me.

"I also want to thank everyone who comforted me after joining this team. It was not an easy transition to leave Simba Bhora, but every man should accept a new challenge."