Zimbabwe: VP Chiwenga to Officially Open Russian Games

KAZAN, Russia — The Russian Federation has drawn up a multi-disciplinary international sports tournament anchored on embracing technology and science and Zimbabwe has been given the honour to officially open the inaugural event.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is expected here this morning to officially open the tournament which will have an international outlook premised on promoting global uptake of innovation, science and technology.

The Russian Federation, a key global economic player championing equitable international economic participation, enjoys excellent relations with Zimbabwe and is hoping to use sport as a vehicle to attract youths into science and technology.

"The Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe (Dr Chiwenga) is coming at the invitation of the Russian Federation Government as the guest of honour at the official opening of the inaugural multidisciplinary sports tournament games of the future," said Zimbabwean Ambassador to Russia Ambrose Mutinhiri.

"This is a new format of sports competitions which combines physical and digital dimensions of sport. It is like paintball . . . it is like a bicycle on a treadmill among many other disciplines.

"The Republic of Zimbabwe and the Russia Federation enjoy excellent relations. These were forged over a very long period of time since the days of days of the Union of the Soviet Socialist Republics. The Soviet Union provided training, material, moral and political support to the revolutionary movements which were fighting against colonialism in the then Rhodesia.

"As you are aware the two sister countries have continued to develop relations through co-operation in commerce, mining, and education among many other spheres".

Several countries are participating in Russia's games running from February 21 to March 3, and the Games of the Future is a new international competition with several disciplines that seek to combine classical sports, e-sports and technologies.

Zimbabwe has developed a proof of concept akin for these type of games in the physical and digital dimensions.

Initially, Zimbabwe will start with chess as a trial run where learners in primary and secondary education will compete with each other virtually, and Zimbabwe's presence here will be used to tap global best practices for home fine-tuning.

Besides the official opening of the games, a number of engagements have been lined up for VP Chiwenga who is set to take the opportunity of his visit to advance President Mnangagwa's economic diplomacy.

He is also lined up to meet, among others, officials from the Russian Government, local company representatives and tour company premises.