Zimbabwe: Harare On Course to Retain Title

Defending champions Harare are on course to retain the National Senior Swimming Championships title with their swimmers posting some positive performances in various events.

The competition got underway last Friday and ends today at Les Brown Pool.

Harare has more swimmers compared to the rest of the provinces and has over the years dominated the meet. However, they face stiff competition from Bulawayo, who have produced several good swimmers as well.

The hosts are leading on the combined team scores, followed by Bulawayo. Mashonaland Country Districts are placed third.

Vhenekai Dhemba, who is one of the captains for Harare said they have been working hard as a team.

"I think the competition has been very good. I think all of our swimmers have been putting in a lot of effort, time and training to be doing well including me. Hopefully, we continue to get more medals . . . We also have a lot of good swimmers on our team.

"In terms of my time, I have been able to continue getting my PBs (personal best). And then I also got a PB for my 50m breaststroke yesterday, which was quite good and currently, I am on my PBs for all of my races, which means that hopefully as I continue doing competitions, my times will continue to go down."

She picked gold medals in 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke.

Dhemba is part of the swimming team for the African Games.

Some of Harare's swimmers that have been dominating their events include Neema Bhulabhai, who is competing in the Girl's 13-year-old age group. By yesterday afternoon she had nine medals -- eight gold and one bronze.

Some of the events she won gold medals include 400m freestyle where she posted a time of 5 minutes 10.51 seconds. Bhulabhai was also the first to touch the wall in 200m freestyle in 2 minutes 25.73 seconds as well as in 100m freestyle with a time of 1 minute 06.62 seconds.

Alexis Johnsen has also had a good competition, claiming gold medals in 400m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 200m freestyle in the Girls 14-year-olds.

"It's been going good so far. The events went better than planned and my times were better than I expected. I have gotten gold in all my races.

"I feel good in the water," said Johnsen.

Bulawayo's Jayden De Swardt posted some good times and claimed gold in the Boys 17 and Over 400m freestyle in 4 minutes 37.88 seconds. He also got gold in 200m freestyle with a time of 2 minutes 08.70 seconds.

Bulawayo dominated in most of the relay events.

Other provinces taking part in the championships are Matabeleland South, Midlands, and Matabeleland North.

The championships also attracted swimmers from Gaborone Aquatics Club and Crocs.