Zimbabwe: Bakare Targets Fresh Start

Blessing Malinganiza — The 2022 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Rookie of the Year, Jayden Bakare is hoping for a fresh start of his career after a nightmarish 2023 season with Dynamos last year.

The 21-year-old striker recently crossed the great divide and signed a two-year contract with Dynamos arch rivals CAPS United.

Bakare made a dream move to Dynamos from relegated Gweru-based side Whawha at the start of the 2023 season.

However, his stay at DeMbare was a disaster as he was restricted to limited appearances with injuries contributing a fair share to the problem.

In a disappointing campaign, Bakare made seven appearances in all competitions scoring two goals, including one against his new paymasters, and assisting on five occasions.

With Dynamos embarking on another rebuilding exercise, Bakare was included among the unwanted players to be loaned out for the 2024 season.

However, Bakare engaged Dynamos to be released from his three-year contract on a mutual separation and went on to pen a two-year deal with the Green Machine.

Bakare revealed that he is ready for a fresh start to his career with CAPS United.

"Due to injuries last season, I struggled for game time at Dynamos and I feel the lack of game time had an impact on my career.

"I felt the need to change the environment and it feels great to be here at CAPS United.

"I am looking forward to a new start," said Bakare.

The young forward feels the lessons he learned at Dynamos will be key in fitting into the Caps United team.

"Apart from the lack of game time at Dynamos which was caused by injuries, I took some lessons from the club which I hope will help me here.

"Dynamos is a big brand so is CAPS United, and one of the lessons that I learned at Dynamos is that with such big teams, you need to work hard to be rewarded.

"This is what I have been doing and I am happy to say that I am ready for the CAPS United challenge," said Bakare.