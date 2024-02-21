Zimbabwe: Nyamupfukudza Shines At Motorsport Awards

Collin Matiza — Young up-and-coming motocross rider Victor Nyamupfukudza was over the moon after he "scored a hat-trick" during the Motorsport Zimbabwe Awards Function Night for 2023 at Highlands Sports Club in Harare on Saturday night.

The nine-year-old rider was among a number of riders and drivers who excelled during the 2023 season and they were rewarded for their exploits on the track during a colourful function.

Nyamupfukudza, now a Grade Five pupil at Eland Oak Junior School in Harare's neighbourhood of Waterfalls, left the scene on cloud nine on Saturday night after he captured three awards in the motocross section.

The youngster, who was immaculately dressed in a black suit on Saturday night, had a night to remember as he was first crowned the 2023 Junior Champion in the 50cc Class before he snatched a silver medal in the 65cc Class in which he came second behind another talented rider Kudzwai Chitsurura.

He then walked away with the BIG ONE -- The 2023 Junior Champion of Champions crown.

And local motorsport legend Ashley Thixton, who recently made history by becoming the second Zimbabwean motorbike rider to last the distance at the Dakar Rally last month in Saudi Arabia, was among the first people to congratulate the promising young motocross biker. Thixton, who is a household name in the local motocross circles, was also crowned the 2023 MX1 Champion and he was among several riders and drivers who shared the winners' platform with young Nyamupfukudza on Saturday night. Nyamupfukudza's father and manager, Simbarashe, could just not hide his excitement after his son walked away with the three awards and five trophies in all at the function.

"Victor is so excited about this latest achievement, especially being crowned the Junior Champion of Champions for 2023 . . . he's over the moon. "We would like to thank our sponsors and partners Better Brands Petroleum, Eland Oak Junior School, and members of Team Nyamupfukudza for supporting Victor during the 2023 season. "A huge thank you also goes to Trevor Thixton (Ashley's father). He's always there for us. And not forgetting Victor's trainer Big "Bigs" Chitima for taking his time at the track with Victor.

"To Victor, I say you worked so hard and pushed your abilities to the limit to make this success happen . . . I'm in awe of your skill and commitment. You're awesome!

"As you worked toward this latest achievement, you behaved with such humility, grace, and kindness to others. I appreciate how you always share your success with your schoolmates at Eland Oak Junior School, and your love for your school is one of the reasons you rise to the top. This is an incredible milestone and you deserve the spotlight to celebrate the moment," Simbarashe Nyamupfukudza said.

Victor had a stellar season last year in which he put the icing on the cake by helping Team Zimbabwe to win a bronze medal in the juniors 50cc Class during the FIM Africa Motocross of African Nations Championships (MXOAN), which were held in August at Zone 7 track in Cape Town, South Africa.

He is already looking forward to taking part in the same continental championships which have been slated for October 25 to 27 this year in Marrakech, Morocco. Meanwhile, Saturday night saw Daiyaan "D" Manuel being crowned the 2023 MX2 Class Champion after another dominant season in which he won almost all his races during the Bogwheelers Club National Championship series at Donnybrook.