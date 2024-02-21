Zimbabwe: Govt Calls for the Protection of Wetlands

Government has continued to push for the protection of wetlands with Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Advocate Misheck Mugadza stressing the need for immediate action to ring-fence these vital ecosystems from encroachment and degradation.

Adv Mugadza's comments come in the wake of the recent national World Wetlands Day (WWD) celebrations that were held in Harare. The celebrations were running under the theme - 'Wetlands and Wellbeing' which emphasised the relationship between wetlands and human wellbeing.

On his X (formerly twitter) post he said wetlands were critically important ecosystems that contributed to biodiversity, climate mitigation and adaptation, freshwater availability, world economies, and more.

He also added that it was prudent to raise provincial and national awareness on the importance of wetlands in order to reverse their rapid loss.

"Last Tuesday we held the WWD celebrations at Gotora School in Buhera District. Nearly 90 percent of the world's wetlands have been degraded since the 1700s, and we are losing wetlands three times faster than forests," he said in his post.

WWD is commemorated to mark the signing of the Treaty on the Conservation of Wetlands, which was done on February 2, 1971, in Ramsar, Iran.

The treaty became popularly known as the Ramsar Convention and aims to raise public awareness on the conservation, proper utilisation and management of wetlands and their resources.

Wetlands remain one of the country's vital ecosystems that have traditionally provided a wide range of ecological goods and services.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) secretary general Mr Paul Zakariya urged Government to enforce by-laws, which prohibit cultivation activities along stream banks and in wetlands through the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

"It would be important to have clear by-laws that prohibit planting in wetlands and along river valleys with the laws enforced religiously to make sure there are high levels of compliance, said Mr Zakariya.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) also apprised members of the public on the Environmental Management Act (CAP 20:27) as read with its ancillary statutory instruments.

Failure to protect wetlands is an offence, which attracts a level 5 fine up to maximum level 10 (US$200 to US$700) or six months' imprisonment, read the notice.

Sustainable wetland management remains a deliberate and unavoidable way in ensuring wetlands continue to deliver goods and services in both best quantity and quality, to sustain biodiversity and life on earth.

Wetlands are known for their unique ability to trap carbon and provide natural flood control and are essential for maintaining water quality and regulating climate patterns.

The Environmental Management Act (Cap 20: 27) defines wetlands as 'areas of marsh, fen, peatland or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary, with water that is static or flowing, fresh, brackish or salt, including riparian land adjacent to the wetland.'