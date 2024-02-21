Zimbabwe: Unity in Diversity - The Basis for Social Justice

Flora Teckie — Today is the World Day of Social Justice.

It is important to reflect on the link between justice and unity in diversity.

It is the Bahá'í view that social justice cannot be achieved without embracing human diversity, and without confronting the prejudices that hinder the realisation of global social justice.

Attainment of world peace is closely linked to justice. It is the requirement of justice that everyone is treated as equals, from whatever race, nationality, religion, gender, or ethnic group they may be. We all have a role to play in building a just and peaceful society.

"It is ... the task of each one of us, through an awareness of our real nature as servant of one Creator and member of one human family, to fulfil the divine will of bringing all peoples into harmony and peace, freeing the planet from poverty and war", says the Bahá'í Writings.

To be just implies fair-mindedness in our judgments, for equity in our treatment of others; and application of justice every day, in everything we do and towards all our fellow human beings. Honouring diversity without making differences a cause for conflict requires a new way of thinking, based on the acceptance the oneness of the human family and respect for the rights of everyone.

"The principle of the oneness of humankind," in the Bahá'í view, "lies at the heart of the exhortation that we should treat others as we ourselves would wish to be treated. To establish justice, peace and order in an interdependent world, this principle must guide all interactions...".

Social justice, in addition to its basis in equal rights, opportunities, and privileges for all, also implies the right of everyone to live in a peaceful, prejudice-free, and just world.

Justice is vital to the establishment of unity and harmony

Building a united global society is the key to humanity's well-being, peace and prosperity, and justice is vital to the establishment of unity and harmony at all levels of society, as it provides the standard by which individual conduct and collective efforts are judged.

"No light can compare with the light of justice. The establishment of order in the world and the tranquillity of the nations depend upon it," says Bahá'u'lláh, the founder of the Bahá'í Faith.

He further asserts that the chief instrument for the transformation of society, and the achievement of world unity, is the establishment of justice in the affairs of humanity. "The light of men is justice", he states, "The purpose of justice is the appearance of unity among men".

Unity in diversity is the basis for creating a peaceful and just social order.

It is not by suppression of differences that we will arrive at unity, but rather, by an increased awareness of, and respect for, the values of each culture, and indeed of each individual. The concept of the oneness of humanity must go beyond mere tolerance.

It requires a change in attitudes, and an active effort to be made towards establishing genuine unity among the races, nations, religions, and ethnic groups.

The Bahá'í Writings state: "Love ye all religions and all races with a love that is true and sincere and show that love through deeds and not through the tongue; for the latter hath no importance, as the majority of men are, in speech, well-wishers, while action is the best".

Need to re-define human relationships

If we wish to eliminate racism, religious prejudice, xenophobia, and discrimination entirely, we must wholeheartedly embrace the concept of oneness of the human family.

Furthermore, justice must be applied internationally and towards everyone. "Justice is not limited; it is a universal quality.

Its operation must be carried out in all classes, from the highest to the lowest. Justice must be sacred, and the rights of all the people must be considered", state the Bahá'í Writings.

In the sight of God, Bahá'u'lláh says, justice is "the best beloved of all things" since it permits each one of us to see with our own eyes rather than the eyes of others, to know through our own knowledge rather than the knowledge of our neighbour or our particular group.

To investigate the truth of matters individually, to see with our own eyes rather than the eyes of others, to know through our own knowledge rather than the knowledge of our neighbour, will lead to unity.

"The emergence of a peaceful and just social order animated by moral principle," in the Bahá'í view "is contingent upon a fundamental redefinition of all human relationships -- among individuals themselves, between human society and the natural world, between the individual and the community, between individual citizens and their governing institutions". It is also conditional to: "just legislation in accord with the divine laws which guarantee the happiness of society and protect the rights of all mankind, ... laws ensuring the integrity of the members of society and their equality before the law".

