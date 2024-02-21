Zimbabwe: Batswana First Lady Expected Today

Blessings Chidakwa — Batswana First Lady Mrs Neo Jane Masisi is expected in the country this morning as she visits her counterpart, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, and exchange notes on various life-changing issues.

Amai Mnangagwa has been championing various initiatives that have drawn the attention of many people and organisations worldwide, with her counterparts seeking to tap from her knowledge.

In a statement yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Michael Mukura said Mrs Masisi will be in Zimbabwe from February 20 to 22.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade hereby advises that Her Excellency, Mrs Neo Jane Masisi, the First Lady of Botswana will be visiting her counterpart, First Lady of Zimbabwe Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Harare from the 20th to the 22nd of February 2024.

"The visit provides a platform for the two First Ladies to share best practices, explore potential collaborations and exchange experiences in agriculture and women empowerment," he said.

Mr Mukura said the visit is evidence of the commendable strengthening of bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Botswana.

"It also provides a platform for Zimbabwe to showcase the philanthropic works by Her Excellency, the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa as she empowers women and the youth through 'She Agriculture' Initiative and caters for the vulnerable through the Angel of Hope Foundation," he said.

Mrs Masisi has previously showered praises on her counterpart, Dr Mnangagwa, for promoting traditional dishes and equipping women with knowledge of their rights, especially on inheritance issues which usually tear families apart following the death of the breadwinner.

And as the world grapples with the effects of climate change, Amai Mnangagwa's drive to promote traditional grains like sorghum, rapoko and millet which thrive in adverse weather conditions, saw her getting due global recognition.

Last year, at the Global First Ladies Academy in New York, the United States, where First Ladies held high-level roundtable discussions on their diverse activities and interventions to ease the plight of vulnerable groups in their respective countries, Amai Mnangagwa shone like a beacon because of promoting traditional grains.