Sudan: South Sudan Refugees Among Those Killed in Sudan Army Strike

Nation Media Group
Sudanese women wave flags outside army headquarters in Khartoum.
21 February 2024
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Darfur24 reports that a Sudanese army air strike left five cilivians dead and injuring several in  Tadamon and the old Zariba in the city of El Daein, the capital of East Darfur State.

According to witnesses, the dead and injured included refugees from South Sudan, in what is reported as the third raid after the Rapid Support Forces took control of the city and military unit of Al-Daein several months ago.

A witness told Darfur24 that the raid started at midnight on Monday in the industrial area, moved through the Grand Market and the Nahda neighborhood, and ended in Tadamon, then headed to the Umm Warqat area on the road between Nyala and Al-Daein.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.