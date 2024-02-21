Sudan: South Sudan Refugees Among Those Killed in Sudan Army Strike

Cape Town — Darfur24 reports that a Sudanese army air strike left five cilivians dead and injuring several in Tadamon and the old Zariba in the city of El Daein, the capital of East Darfur State.

According to witnesses, the dead and injured included refugees from South Sudan, in what is reported as the third raid after the Rapid Support Forces took control of the city and military unit of Al-Daein several months ago.

A witness told Darfur24 that the raid started at midnight on Monday in the industrial area, moved through the Grand Market and the Nahda neighborhood, and ended in Tadamon, then headed to the Umm Warqat area on the road between Nyala and Al-Daein.