Kenya: Nairobi County Seeks to Seize Economic and Tourism Opportunities Ahead of Wrc Safari Rally

Nairobi — Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service Anastacia Nyalita says the County is set to benefit immensely in terms of tourism and economic upsurge ahead of the WRC Safari Rally which will be flagged off in the capital.

The Rally will be flagged off at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) with a Super Special Stage (SSS) lined up for the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Nyalita says this presents an exceptional opportunity for Nairobi to showcase its diverse offerings and solidify its position as a top destination for tourism and investment.

"All eyes will be on Nairobi County and we are delighted to be one of the hosts. For us, it's an amazing opportunity to showcase what Nairobi has to offer," says the CEC.

Key for the county is highlighting Nairobi's cultural heritage and tourism including some of the unique features it boasts such as being the only city in the world with a National Park.

Nairobi County is working collaboratively with the National Government to ensure the safety and security of all participants and visitors.

"We work very closely with the government on matters of security. But also as a county, we have our own security team. Together we ensure that whatever events we organize there is state of the art security," she further adds.

In addition to showcasing its tourism potential, Nairobi County is focused on promoting itself as a long-term investment destination.

Nyalita highlighted, "We have engaged with investors who have been to other countries but when they come to Kenya they bring their business here. We are happy that we provide an environment that allows them to continue living and working here," She adds.

Nyalita expressed confidence in the economic opportunities the WRC Safari Rally will bring to Nairobi traders.

"The common mwananchi who is doing his business. Whether it is a hustler business or whatever it is, they will also benefit in one way or another," She explained, adding that the Masaai market can also be a way for traders to invite exporters.

As Nairobi prepares to host the WRC Safari Rally, Nyalita is assured that the county is ready to deliver a world-class event.