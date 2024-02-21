Kenya: Police Seize 1,450 Crates of Banned Beer in Karatina Valued At Sh4mn

21 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — Police in Karatina have seized 1,450 crates of beer valued at Sh4 million in a renewed campaign on banned alcoholic products.

Mathira East Deputy County Commissioner Rodger Rusungu said the Couty Security Committee banned the brands identified as 'Diamond' and 'Flying Horse'.

The consignment was netted at a depot in Karatina town moments after it was stocked.

Rusungu said the security committee had established a high prevalence of counterfeit for the two brands prompting the decision to ban them.

The seizure comes amid a heightened campaign on unlicenced alcohol operations after twenty-three people died in Kirinyaga after consuming illicit alcohol.

On Tuesday, police officers in Migori's Kuria West sub-county apprehended a 52-year-old brewer as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal alcohol operations.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as Tabuya Museti, after finding him in possession of 100 liters of Changa'aa, a home-brewed spirit, and 400 liters of Kangara, an ingredient used in making Changa'aa.

He reportedly resisted arrest and threatened police officers with a crude weapon.

"When the suspect spotted the officers within his home compound, he got into his house and came out while armed with a panga and started threatening to kill any officer who will dare to arrest him," read a police report obtained by Capital News.

