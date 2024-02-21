Kenya: Treasury PS Kiptoo Says Kenyans Are Not Overtaxed

Nairobi — National Treasury Permanent Secretary (PS) Chris Kiptoo has said that Kenyans are not overtaxed amid an overtaxation outcry.

PS Kiptoo gave an example of regional countries that he said have more aggressive taxes than Kenya.

For the state to raise more revenue, he said that all Kenyans must pay taxes promptly.

"We think there is scope for us to really raise revenue because there are many people not paying taxes. People are saying we are overtaxed, I don't think we are," Kiptoo said yesterday during the Cabinet retreat in Naivasha.

Kiptoo alleged that there are 20 million Kenyans currently registered by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), but only 8.5 million of the pins are active.

Even the 8.5 active pin users are not paying taxes as required, the PS lamented, making the taxman unable to meet its annual targets.

The Kenya Kwanza administration has previously come under sharp criticism over its tax policies that some quotas feel are oppressive, including the controversial Housing Levy that continues to spark debates in the country.

The Head of State has, however, in several instances defended the move to scale up taxation, adding that it is the only way to stabilize the economy.

"This moment demands singular courage. Our commitment is under test, only bold decisions will enable us make the best of these opportunities to unlock the possibility of the Kenya we all want," said the president earlier.