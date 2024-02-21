Kenya: Bolt Discusses Welfare, Safety and Regulatory Concerns With Drivers

21 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Ride-hailing platform Bolt yesterday hosted drivers on its platform to discuss their welfare, safety, and regulatory concerns.

The drivers were represented by the National Digital Transport Federation at a Nairobi hotel.

At the meeting, the Estonian-based firm committed to prioritizing the needs and concerns of its drivers.

"This event marks the initiation of a series of engagements aimed at fostering stronger relationships, mutual understanding, and identifying areas of collaboration between Bolt and its valued drivers," Bolt said in a statement.

The tech company also plans to roll out similar engagements in Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru.

"We are excited to collaborate with the National Digital Transport Federation as a representation of drivers on our platform, as we aim to enhance our driver engagements," Linda Ndungu, Country Manager, Bolt, said.

"At Bolt, our driver partners are at the heart of our business, and events like these enable us to listen, learn, and evolve together," Ndungu added.

"We believe that by working hand in hand with them and with other key stakeholders, we can create meaningful impact and shape a future where everyone benefits."

