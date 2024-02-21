Zimbabwe: Charambas, Jah Signal Reach Private and Confidential Agreement Following Copyright Dispute

21 February 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

GOSPEL artists Charles and Olivia Charamba and Zimdancehall chanter Jah Signal have reached an amicable position following their copyright dispute.

Last week, Jah Signal's 2018 hit song "Sweetie" which had garnered over six million views and another song Tengai Mafuta were removed from YouTube due to a copyright claim by the Charambas.

The Stonyeni hitmaker interpolated Charamba's 'Kana Vanhu Vangu' in Sweetie and remixed Amai Charamba's 'Tengai Mafuta'.

The latter prompted the Charambas to make a copyright claim as the song was done without their knowledge despite having expressed displeasure when the chanter first released Sweetie without their consent.

Jah Signal went on to publicly apologise to the Charambas.

They posted a picture together with Jah Signal with captioned:

"My peace I leave with ... John 14:27 Tava nokuyanana kwakanaka nemukomana Jah Signal (we have amicably resolved our issues).

"Blessings to him, his team and you all," the Charambas posted on their official social media platforms.

In a statement, Jah Signal's management said they had reached an amicable position which will remain confidential.

"On behalf of The Swaah family and fans, Jah Signal would like to make and let it be known that following a meeting with The Man of God, Pastor and Amai Charamba, an amicable position has been reached that will remain private and confidential to the two parties.

"Jah Signal has expressed deep remorse and extends his sincere apologies to The Charambas and their fans for any distress caused by the unintended infringement.

"He acknowledges his mistake and is committed to learning from this experience, as well as implementing measures to prevent such occurrences in the future," the statement reads.

Both parties did not disclose whether the videos will be reinstated on YouTube.

