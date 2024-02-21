Kenya: This Saturday, the Bob Collymore International Jazz Festival 2024. Here's What to Expect

With its roots deeply embedded in the cultural tapestry of African American communities, jazz has evolved into a dynamic and ever-changing art form that defies strict definition. It is a genre that invites both musicians and listeners on a journey of exploration, where every note is a step into the unknown, and every performance is a unique expression of the human experience. You cannot simply not like this music. It is soothing and refreshing, and best of all, you can dance and sway to the sweet sounds of the instruments without even singing a word.

The late Bob Collymore, who served as the CEO at Safaricom from 2010 until his death in 2019, not only loved jazz but also played the saxophone. In fact, it was Bob who singlehandedly made jazz mainstream in Kenya through the Safaricom International Jazz Festival, featuring international artists, and Safaricom's support for the Ghetto Classics and Safaricom Youth Orchestra. Today, his legacy lives on through this music, and even though it's been a couple of years since his passing, the Bob Collymore Foundation is keen to continue Bob's vision of changing society beat by beat through music.

This coming Saturday, February 24th, 2024, will mark the second edition of the BC International Jazz Festival at Carnovire grounds. It promises to be an amazing sunny day for a picnic-like festival, filled with good vibes, music, and entertainment--a time well worth spending. "Our ambition is to honour our founder Bob Collymore's wish to build a platform to give Africa's revolutionary artists and musicians the opportunity to showcase their talent through curated experiences," said Wambui Collymore, Festival Director, BCIJF.

The first edition was sold out last year, and it truly lived up to its name. In case you missed it and want to know what to expect, here's a guide to the festival this weekend. Advance tickets to BC International Jazz Festival are now retailing at Ksh2,500 for adults, Ksh 1,000 for youth between the ages of 12 and 18 and Ksh500 for children ages 6 to 11 years. Jazz enthusiasts under the age of five will enjoy free entry.

A Vibrant Gathering of Jazz Enthusiasts

Come and be part of a vibrant crowd, as the Jazz festival promises to draw enthusiasts and music lovers alike, creating a spirited gathering united by the love for soulful tunes and rhythmic harmony. You will find an enchanting atmosphere filled with infectious positivity all around with happy people.

Harmony Unleashed: A Dazzling Lineup of Award-Winning African Artists

The stage will come alive with the soulful tunes of award-winning Congolese-Belgian fusionist Syssi Mananga who will perform at the event alongside Tanzanian bassist Humphrey Mubaa, East African horn ensemble Enkare Saxophone Quartet and Nairobi-based musician Samuel Mutuku. The Jazztified, an engaging Kenyan jazz ensemble will also join the stage alongside fan favorites the Safaricom Youth Orchestra, Ghetto Classics and DJ D-Lite who will provide entertainment between sets.

Immersive Setup:

Carnovire grounds will be transformed into a captivating kaleidoscope of color as the BC International Jazz Festival unfolds, boasting cutting-edge staging and lighting for an unparalleled audio-visual spectacle. There is ample space to groove and mingle, with the added delight of a picnic-friendly setting--don't forget to bring your Maasai shukas and baskets for a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Culinary Delights

There's always plenty of food vendors on site, bringing a unique culinary experience to accompany the world-class jazz performances. From international flavors to local delicacies, the festival features a range of gourmet options to satisfy every palate.

Special Kids playing ground

It's a family day out so bring your kids too. They will have a dedicated area to play around.

Since its launch in 2020, the Bob Collymore Foundation has worked to create platforms to promote sustainable business, nurturing the arts and inspiring business for good. The Foundation believes that a people-centered approach is the core of a sustainable business. It achieves this through impactful partnerships, thoughtful interventions and transformative experiences.

The Bob Collymore International Jazz Festival is the continent's foremost Jazz event that takes place every six months in Nairobi, and beyond.

