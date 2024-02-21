Uganda: Don't Sell Land to Buy Boda Boda, Katikkiro Tells Youth

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has advised the youth to avoid selling land and turning to buying boda boda for quick money.

The Buganda premier said this while traversing Buwekula County to asses the progress of "Emwanyi terimba" campaign which he initially launched in 2016 in the same county in Kiyuni Subcounty to improve coffee production in Buganda kingdom.

Mayiga visited John Kayengere's 15-acre coffee plantation in Nabingoola Subcounty where he lauded the farmer for responding positively to Kabaka's call of fighting poverty among the people of Buganda through prioritising coffee as a major cash crop.

Kayengere is also a councillor representing Nabingoola Subcounty at the district and also as the finance minister on the district executive.

He appreciated the Katikkiro for the initiative, saying coffee has enabled him to educate his children. He also asked the Katikkiro to continue encouraging Buganda people to continue growing coffee in response to the "Emwanyi terimba" campaign.

Katikkiro Mayiga speaks to Kayengere during a visit to the coffee grower's farmFrom Kayengere's fFarm, the Katikkiro visited Brian Yiga, a 23-year- old coffee grower in Rwensama Village in Nabingoola Subcounty.

Yiga, a biomedical degree student at Kyambongo University, is currently operating on a three-acre piece of land where he mixed coffee with bananas.

He advised fellow youth to grow coffee because its his source of tuition at the university. While narrating his success story to the Katikkiro, Yiga said that he planted coffee during COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020 and he is enjoying the proceeds.

While addressing coffee farmers at Yiga's farm, the Katikkiro called upon the youth to learn from the student who opted to coffee growing instead of selling his land to buy a boda boda in search of quick money.

He appreciated the people of Buwekula for responding positively to the campaign of growing coffee since the campaign was launched in the same county. He said that currently Buganda is the most region in coffee production contributing 40% of Uganda's economy.

Coffee farmers requested for more coffee seedlings from Buganda saying that the ones on market are expensive.