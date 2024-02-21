Zimbabwe: Govt, Partners Move to End Chitown Water Woes

Blessings Chidakwa — THE newly discovered aquifer in Seke will help Government in partnership with Wistmer Investments to augment water supplies for Chitungwiza.

This remarkable development is set to alleviate the water scarcity issues faced by the residents of Chitungwiza, with Manyame Rural District Council providing a daily supply of at least 8 to 25 megalitres of water.

The aquifer, a vast underground reservoir of water, was recently identified in Seke, presenting an opportunity for the Second Republic to implement both immediate and long-term easing of the water shortages.

Speaking during an assessment tour of the project on Monday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said the project was part of a broader Chitungwiza smart city transformation plan that President Mnangagwa directed.

"We have found an investor to expedite that process, so the entry point is in the midst of cholera outbreak, we want to converse water urgently to Chitungwiza, through two sources. This aquifer in Seke is capable of supplying 8 megalitres per day.

"We visited the place to assess the drilling but more importantly with community engagement so that communities around can also benefit from this source."

Going forward, Minister Masuka said the Government is looking at improving water supply for Harare Metropolitan as a long-term water solution.

"The second strand is that we take water from Muchekwaranwa, Wenimbi and eventually to Prince Edward Water Works so that we can augment the treatment from Harare so that Chitungwiza can have a sufficient water supply," he said.

This additional development is being spearheaded by Wistmer Investments, a renowned multi-sector firm with interests within the extractive industry, as the Second Republic moves to establish a sustainable water supply system that can cater to the increasing demand.

Wistmer Investments Chairman, Prophet Dr Walter Magaya said clean water supply is a prerequisite for attaining a smart city.

"Our main aim is ensure that everyone has water on their taps and eradicate the problem of cholera.

"We are not only pumping water but we are solving the issue of liquid waste management whereby we are changing the pipes that are there to make sure that even the waste is taken to certain position where it needs to be treated," Prophet Magaya said.

Seke Constituency Zanu PF legislator, Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe said the project was in sync with the Government's thrust of bringing potable water to all citizens, leaving no place and person behind.

"This is in line with President's vision that every village countrywide should have a borehole and a nutritional garden. We applaud the partnership set to change livelihoods," he said.

As the implementation of this ground-breaking project progresses, the people of Chitungwiza are looking forward to a brighter future.

"We are very grateful because residents of Chitungwiza will benefit from this permanent water source because previously there was no water and we hope it is going to improve our sanitation significantly ," said Chitungwiza acting Town Clerk Mr Japson Nemuseso.

The efforts to address the water challenges in Chitungwiza are a testament to the Second Republic's commitment to improving the livelihoods of its citizens.

Wistmer has so far partook in the drilling and rehabilitation of at least 16 of the 22 boreholes in the Manyame Rural District Council area.