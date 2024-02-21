Zimbabwe: Veteran Football Administrator Buried

VETERAN football administrator Victor Madzinga Zvobgo was laid to rest at his rural home in Mhondoro yesterday with scores of people paying their last respects.

Zvobgo passed on at St Anne's Hospital in Harare on Saturday after a battle with a kidney ailment. The former group captain with the Airforce of Zimbabwe had been unwell since September last year.

Speaker after speaker spoke highly of the administrator who was born on April 14 1961 in Shurugwi. He did his primary and part of his secondary education in Zambia before he completed his studies at Oriel Boys in Harare.

Zvobgo joined the Zimbabwe National Army in 1983 before he transferred to the Airforce of Zimbabwe where he did his pilot training in China as an officer cadet in 1986.

The veteran football administrator was the founding member of the Premier Soccer League in 1992. Zvobgo was part of the pioneers of the PSL together with Morrison Sifelani and Chris Sibanda and he served as the vice chairperson.

Sifelani was the chairman with Sibanda as the secretary-general and Mathew Ngara as the treasurer.

The teams that started the PSL included CAPS United, Chapungu, Eiffel Flats, Dynamos, Highlanders, Zimbabwe Saints, Darryn T, Mhangura, Wankie (now Hwange), Fire batteries, Black Aces, Black Mambas, Tanganda, Shu Shine, and Ziscosteel.

After serving for the elite league Zvobgo left for the United Kingdom where he worked until his return in 2005. Condolences continued to pour in for the late administrator par excellence who pushed for the split from the country's top teams that were playing for the then Super League.