Africa: 27 African Leaders to Attend Geingob's Funeral

At least 27 African leaders, of which 18 are sitting heads of state, have confirmed attendance of the state funeral of the late former president Hage Geingob.

The funeral is slated for Sunday, 25 February 2024 at the Heroes' Acre outside Windhoek, while the memorial service will be held on Saturday, 24 February at the Independence Stadium.

The announcement was made by Emma Theofelus, Minister of Information and Communication Technology yesterday afternoon at the Government Information Centre. "During this time, the government urges road users to adhere to traffic rules and regulations regarding motorcades to ensure a smooth process for our international dignitaries as they arrive and navigate around the capital city," said the minister.

As part of the national mourning period, Theofelus said there will be a Musical Tribute today, from 16h00 until late, in memory of the late statesman.

"The public can obtain free tickets at Webtickets at any Pick 'n Pay store. Many will recall that Geingob avidly supported local music. He attended music awards and was known for his great moves during public interactions. This concert will allow Namibian musicians to celebrate the life of the 'People's President' as many have fondly remembered him over the past few weeks," said the minister.

Theofelus further announced that there are no planned activities for Thursday, 22 February 2024.

However on Friday, 23 February the Namibian Defence Force will lead a military procession with the remains of the late president across the capital city, allowing the public to pay their respects on the exact routes which will be announced tomorrow afternoon. The members of the public are urged to line up along the soon-to-be-announced routes to view the casket of the late president with great honour and respect.

With regards to the information circulation on the social media that the Windhoek roads would be lock-jammed and that 650 SADC police officers are in the country, the minister said, "please be assured that this information is false."

The gates at the Independence Stadium will open at 10h00 for the memorial service on Saturday. The public is invited to attend. Transport arrangements will be communicated to the public in due course.

Theofelus further announced that vendors can sell their goods at designated points during the official memorial service proceedings. However, the sale of alcohol around the Independence Stadium vicinity is "prohibited".

For the official burial at the Heroes Acre, the public is expected to arrive as of 06h00.

The burial service will conclude at noon. Transport arrangements as well as pick-up points will be communicated in due course.

"We are committed to providing transparent and accurate information in relation to the memorial and funeral arrangements and therefore urge the public to consider these briefings as the primary source for information at this very unprecedented time," she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education, Arts And Culture has declared Friday, 23 February as a school holiday. Steenkamp urged principals to identify a representative group of 15 to 20 in full school uniform to take part in the official procession on Friday, 23 February at 15h00.

The drop off venue and collection point will be communicated to the director of the basic education, arts and culture of the Khomas Regional Council in due course.