Chad: Adwa Museum African Pride, Glory - Chad Prime Minister

Adwa Victory Memorial is a living African pride, independence and glory, so said Prime Minister of Chad, Succès Masra.

After paying a visit to the recently inaugurated Adwa Victory Memorial Museum , Prime Minister Succès Masra told to local media that the grand memorial is an asset for all Africans.

"As an African I really feel honored and proud to come here and see that there is this Africa that we don't talk a lot of. I think this is a time for all Africans to remember that here in Ethiopia, here in Africa some from day one were free in their mindset, in their battle and they remain free." the PM underscored.

He went on saying: "As prime minister of Chad, I think I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and people of the country for making sure that this Ethiopian and African spirit for freedom is alive so that every African can come here and go back with a lot of pride and knowing it would be possible to be free and should remain free so that we will be able to handle our future."

Commending Ethiopia for its principle of humanity that its people had demonstrated during the battle of Adwa, which is a great lesson to humanity, the Premier also urged all Africans to further strengthen their unity to ensure their freedom in all aspects.

"Ethiopia has shown us not only hospitality but the humanity. Because as we can see from the pictures in the memorial museum, Ethiopians had returned Italian soldiers captured during the battle which demonstrates the fact that the intention of Ethiopians was not just to kill but to make sure that their country is protected. This is a great lesson of humanity."

It is to be recalled that leaders and ministers of various countries visited the Adwa Victory Memorial at the sideline of the 37th AU Ordinary Summit held in the Capital.