Africa: AU Renews Commitment to Addressing AU Imperative Challenges - Chairperson

ADDIS ABABA - The 37th African Union (AU) Ordinary Summit has concluded by renewing efforts to address continent's pressing challenges, said AU Chairperson.

Speaking at the closing session, Mauritanian President and the new AU Chairperson Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said that the 37th African Union (AU) Ordinary Summit of Heads of States and Governments ended with a strong commitment to address the continent's challenges, prioritize key areas and solidify international diplomacy.

The summit was concluded with action plans, renewed calls for unity to tackle challenges, he said, adding that education, with a focus on high-quality, 21stcentury training was a top priority under the year's theme.

The Chairperson highlighted the importance of a stronger African presence on the international stage, advocating for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council to ensure reformed and equitable global peace architecture.

The summit, according to OuldGhazouani, also emphasized peace and security as well as pledges to renewefforts to resolve conflicts across the continent.

The leaders have discussed a range of continental topics, such as peace and security, AU's reform initiatives, quality and accessibility of education, and the implementation of Agenda 2063's first phase ten-year plan, he mentioned.

The second phase of the ten-year Agenda 2063 plan is also adopted by the summit while the participants discussed on the need for united action to navigate pressing issues and secure a brighter future for Africa, he stressed.

"Africa's problems and multiple challenges that have been facing countries require joint action through our organization and our union." The key priorities were peace, stability, human rights, good governance, and sustainable development among others, he stated.

As to the Chairperson, the continent requires crucial role of strong and resilient institutions to drive designed programin order to achieving tangible successes.

He called for fostering complementarily and integration to maximize resources and impact.

"An Africa that takes hold of its own destiny in a strong dynamic on the international scene is not merely an option, but an existing necessity. We have no other choice," heunderlined.

Leaders of AU member countries, representatives of international organizations, and invited guests attended the 37th African Union summit that was took place for two day at the AU's headquarter in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, it was learnt.

BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 20 FEBRUARY 2024