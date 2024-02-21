Africa: AU Ensures Zero Tolerance for Unconstitutional Government Changes

The Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union has consistently expressed zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of governments that have posed a serious security threat, a commissioner said.

Briefing the media on Sunday, AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) Commissioner Ambassador Bankole Adeoye stated that Africa's peace and security situation and political governance are alarming. Hence, the continent has been ravaged by terrorism, violent extremism, radicalism, transnational organized crimes, rebellion, insurrection, and political instability.

African leaders have continuously expressed their concern towards this trend of unconstitutional government changes in the continent and six countries have been currently suspended from AU membership for their failure to take the democratic path to power, the commissioner added.

"It needs to support the political transition agenda of these countries to restore constitutionalism, rule of law and respect of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms. The PAPS observed 13 elections in 2023 and to observe 15 elections in 2024.

According to him, addressing Africa'speace and security challenges requires operationalizing the continental standby force. Democracy and good governance remain critical for Africa to achieve sustainable peace and stability as well as sustainable development.

"On the other hand, Africa continues to abide by its commitments in the Charter on democracy, elections and governance. We have to continue to work to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, in the Great Lakes region, Libya, in the Sahel