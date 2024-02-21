Rwanda: Kenyan Sports Minister in Kigali for Coach Hakizimana's Burial

A delegation from the Kenyan Ministry of Sports, led by Minister Ababu Tawfiq Pius Namwamba, arrived in Kigali on Wednesday morning, February 21, to join family, friends and Rwandan athletics fraternity for the burial of deceased athletics coach Gervais Hakizimana.

Hakizimana, 36, was the coach of Kenyan world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum. They died in a road accident on February 11 at Kpatagat area of Western Kenya.

Hakizimana, whose body arrived in Kigali on Saturday, February 17, will be laid to rest at Rusororo cemetery on Wednesday, February 21, at 2:00pm.

An official at the Kenya High Commission in Rwanda confirmed to The New Times that Minister Namwamba and his delegation traveled to Kigali to pay their last respects to the Rwandan coach who trained their late athlete from scratch to becoming a world marathon record holder.