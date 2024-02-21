Africa: Ethiopia Finalizes Preparations to Trade Under AfCFTA

Ethiopia has set to exchange goods under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) following endorsement of country's tariff line, Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

In a presser held yesterday, Foreign Affairs State Minister, Ambassador Misganu Arega expressed that leaders of the African Union member states have endorsed Ethiopia's tariff line for goods to be traded under the AfCFTA.

"We have now the opportunity to join the nine countries which are implementing the AfCFTA," he said. Tariff concessions have been made on commodities on aggregate, he noted.

With all countries, including Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria, Ethiopia has agreed to lift 90 percent of tariff from AfCFTA goods while the rest seven and three percent of commodities are under sensitive and exclusive products list respectively, according to him.

Among others, the AfCFTA was mainly established by the AU to achieve creating a single market for goods and services facilitated by movement of persons in order to deepen the economic integration of African continent compliance with the Pan-African Vision of "An integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa."

Meanwhile, asked about Ethiopia's further engagement in the AU ordinary sessions, the State Minister said that the country has informed leaders of the Union clearly about Somalia's case appertained to the Ethio-Somaliland MoU.

"Ethiopia's foreign policy underlines the need of regional integration, cooperation and mutual benefits. We have no history of invading or annexing others. In case, we need to work on boosting the people to people integration since we both have same people," he said.

His associate, Foreign Affairs State Minister of Resources and Services, Ambassador Birtukan Ayano also briefed journalists that Ethiopia welcomed over 8000 AU guests during the recent past ordinary session.

Ethiopia welcomed more than 8,000 African Union guests with better hospitality, 54 charter flights were also arrived at Bole international airport. While performing its regular task, the airport was receiving AU Guests without interruptions, she said.

Considering the international protocol, Ethiopia has accorded hospitable services to all guests and the positive reflection of the attendees also shows that they are treated well, according to her.

However, the accusation of Somalia's President against Ethiopian security personnel is unassociated with the service which had been received, she said, adding that the president's delegate was disrupting the international protocol by rejecting Ethiopian securities' escorting duty.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD WEDNESDAY 21 FEBRUARY 2024