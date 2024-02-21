Kenya: Popert Displays Nerves of Steel to Clinch Ninth G4d Tour Win in Muthaiga

Nairobi — Englishman Kipp Popert carded a score of 69 on Tuesday to clinch his ninth Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Popert picked up from his dominant show in round one on Monday where he had ended the day at the top of the leaderboard with a five-under-par 66.

His day couldn't have begun better in Round Two as the world number one finished off with 13 birdies to maintain a stranglehold on the lead at seven under.

In second place was Australian Lachlan Wood who carded a 72 to finish five shots behind the Englishman.

Woods, who won on home soil at the ISPS HANDA Australian All Abilities in December last year, closed out the day with a bogey on the 18th hole albeit he was still two shots better than third placed Irishman Brendan Lawlor.

American Chris Biggins returned a three-over-par 74 to finish fourth ahead of Spaniard Juan Postigo Arce in fifth place.

This is the first time that the prestigious tournament was held in Africa as a curtain raiser for the 55th edition of the Magical Kenya Open, which tees off at the same venue on Thursday, through to Sunday.

The competition attracted 10 golfers from around the world, including two female players.