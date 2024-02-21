East Africa: Kenya Exempts Ethiopians From Usd30 Eta Fee, Screening Remains Mandatory

20 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Kenya has exempted Ethiopians from the USD30 fee paid by foreigners seeking Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) to enter the country.

Ethiopia's Ambassador to Kenya, Bacha Debele Buta, expressed gratitude towards the decision, praising the administration of President William Ruto for the move.

"My heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the Government of Kenya for its prompt response and [the] kind decision to remove Ethiopian citizens from the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) related electronic payment requirement," he stated on Monday.

The announcement came amid concerns over the new visa regime and its implications on the decades-long visa-free arrangement between Kenya and Ethiopia which allows citizens of both countries to travel without the requirement of procuring a visa.

President Ruto announced Kenya's transition to a "visa-free" arrangement on December 12, 2023, with the eTA requirement, applicable to all foreigners alike, taking effect on January 1, 2024.

The eTA protocol allows advanced identification and vetting.

The implementation of the new visa regime saw its first wave of foreign arrivals on January 5 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Immigration Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the Immigration Department had received 5,000 eTA applications at the time.

Revised regulations

In support of this policy shift, the government made amendments to the Citizen and Immigration Regulations, 2023.

A special Gazette notice issued by Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki replaced the term "visa" with "Electronic Travel Authorization."

The Gazette notice outlined the requirement for travelers to apply for Electronic Travel Authorization through the electronic portal before embarking on their journey.

It also specified that carriers will not be permitted to board passengers without a valid eTA.

Any carrier or agent found contravening the regulation is liable to face an administrative penalty of USD10,000.

Before the introduction of the eTA system, citizens from 51 countries enjoyed visa-free entry to Kenya, while travelers from 155 other countries had to undergo a visa application process costing USD50.

