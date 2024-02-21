Kenya: American Agency in Sh8.73bn to Address Kenya's Pedestrian Transportation Needs

Nairobi — An official from the U.S. Government's Millennium Challenge Corporation's (MCC), an independent U.S. government development agency, met Kenyan state officials to finalize a new program that seeks to address pedestrians' transportation needs.

The Sh8.73 billion ($60 million) Kenya Urban Mobility and Growth Threshold Program also seeks to advance safer transportation options for women as well as finance the acquisition of climate-friendly buses.

MCC's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Chidi Blyden met with Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo at the National Treasury and Economic Planning to finalize the Kenya Millennium Development Fund regulations approval process.

She also met Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to understand how the Threshold program will support the long-term vision of Nairobi's connectivity for greater growth.

Signed in September 2023, the initiative seeks to address challenges that limit mobility in urban areas of Nairobi.

It will tackle transportation needs, advance safer transportation options for women, and support financing for the acquisition of climate-friendly buses.

Blyden and the MCC delegation looked into land use challenges and possible solutions during a roundtable with University of Nairobi professors and students. They also visited gridlocked urban neighborhoods and a company that assembles electric buses.

The Kenya Urban Mobility and Growth Threshold Program is MCC's largest and most ambitious threshold program to date.

"Helping residents in Nairobi safely navigate between their homes and work is critical for Kenya's continued economic growth," said Blyden.

"I am grateful for our partners in the Government who are working to set up the Kenya Millennium Development Fund to implement this program and bring the benefits to the Kenyan people," he added.

The threshold program will address this constraint through four projects: the Integrated Transport Planning Project, the First and Last Mile Connections Project, the Detailed Land Use Project, and the Blended Finance for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.