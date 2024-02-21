Kenya: Ruto Affirms Commitment to Strengthening Devolution

20 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Naivasha — The Government is committed to strengthening devolution to enhance service delivery to the people, President William Ruto has said.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration is working with all governors, irrespective of their political affiliation, to spur inclusive growth and development.

The Head of State acknowledged devolved units as invaluable assets in the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He cited the Affordable Housing Programme as one of the programmes that the two levels of government are working together to deliver.

"We view county governments as assets and partners in the delivery of The Plan and the transformation of our country," he said.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during the Second National Executive Retreat attended by the leadership of the Council of Governors, led by Chairperson Ann Waiguru in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The President said he had invited the leadership of the Council of Governors to the National Executive Retreat to strengthen the partnership between the two levels of government.

He asked members of the Executive to work closely with county governments in the execution of their mandate, saying it would be counterproductive to sideline them.

"We must converge our thoughts and plans so that together we can change our country," he added.

He commended governors as team players.

On her part, Governor Waiguru said the partnership between the National and county governments has had a significant impact on the delivery of services to the people.

"Look at the things we have achieved in health when we worked collaboratively and met half away. If we do the same with the other devolved functions, we will achieve much more," she added.

