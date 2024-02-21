Kenya: Kebs Bans Importation of Secondhand Evs With Less Than 80pc of Battery Life

Nairobi — The Kenya Bureau of Statistics (KEBs) has issued a notice banning the importation of secondhand electric vehicles (EVs) whose battery life is less than 80 percent.

KEB's Managing Director, Esther Ngari, said that the decision is in line with the institution's mandate of offering Kenyan-quality products that meet approved specifications and standards.

"We wish to notify all importers of used/secondhand electric motor vehicles that all used/Secondhand electric motor vehicles must have battery life not less than 80 percent to be allowed for importation into the country," Ngari said in a notice posted on the KEBs X page.

KEBs further noted that second-hand EVs from six countries will be subjected to mandatory inspection.

"Used motor vehicles imported from Japan, UAE, Thailand, Singapore, South Africa and the UK are subject to mandatory pre-inspection by Quality Inspection Services Inc. (QISJ) which is the KEBS-appointed inspection agent for motor vehicles."

The electrification of the auto industry is gathering pace, particularly in Europe, with calls to embrace eco-friendly cars to combat climate change.