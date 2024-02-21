Kenya: Court Blocks Kisumu County From Relocating Bus Park

Nairobi — The Kisumu County Government has been dealt a blow in its attempt to relocate a section of Kisumu public service vehicles to the new Mowlem bus park.

Kisumu High Court Judge, Samson Okong'o put breaks in the relocation plan until a case filed by the Matatu Owners Association, Kisumu branch, is heard and determined.

Through their lawyer, Aggrey Mwamu, the motorists have until March 20th to continue operating from the Kisumu Bus Park, when the case will be heard.

Mwamu says the association went to court for redress after the county government failed to conduct sufficient public participation over the relocation.

"The public participation we are talking about here is not about coming to the people to listen to your ideas but rather taking their opinions into consideration," he said.

The plaintiff had sued the Kisumu County Government and the city manager, Abala Wanga.

Mwamu says the county failed to obtain a report from the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA).

He says the new bus park is surrounded by early childhood educational centers (ECDEs), primary schools, and a polytechnic.

"We have not seen a NEMA report detailing how the institutions will deal with noise emanating from the bus park," he said.

The lawyer further noted that the county government failed to produce, under the occupation and safety act, what is in place to protect motorists from health hazards.

"How safe is the place, what is the health status, how many toilets do we have and what about the garbage means, we don't have that report," he said.

Mwamu says the injunction order now prohibits the county government from forcing motorists to move to the new bus park along Kisumu Nairobi Highway.

Charles Obuya, the first petitioner in the case on behalf of the Matatu Owners Association, says their attempts for dialogue with the county government have failed.

Obuya says court was the only option remaining and expressed satisfaction with the court outcome.

"The 30 days given to us is very sufficient, we want things to be done in a structured way, not just waking up and telling us to move to a new location," he said.

Last week, the county government commissioned the new bus park, but the motorists failed to move in until today, when a section started operating at the new terminus.

The motorists expected to move to the new bus park include those plying the Kisumu-Kericho, Kisumu-Kisii, and Kisumu Homa Bay-Migori routes.