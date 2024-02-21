Africa: The Expanded Mechanism Meets the AU High-Level Panel for Sudan

press release

The Expanded Mechanism for the Resolution of the Sudan Crisis, convened a meeting at the level of Permanent Representatives to the African Union, on 20 February 2024, in which members were introduced to the newly-appointed AU High-Level Panel for Sudan.

Present at the meeting were the African Union Commission, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations, the League of Arab States, the European Union, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Chad, the Republic of Djibouti, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Republic of France, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Turkiye, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Participants welcomed the appointment of the High-Level Panel on Sudan and expressed their full support to its work. They expressed their grave concern at the continuing conflict in Sudan, and its humanitarian toll on the Sudanese population as well as its impact on neighboring states.

The Participants all stressed the critical importance of working towards a ceasefire, of facilitating an inclusive political process that would determine the future political dispensation, as well as the need to start considering now the steps that would be needed once the guns have fallen silent. All participants expressed the imperative of ensuring coordination of the various mediation initiatives.

The High-Level Panel on Sudan stressed that its work will be guided by the AU Roadmap for the Resolution of the Crisis in Sudan, and it would be guided by the principle of inclusivity of all Sudanese stakeholders. The Panel also committed to working with all partners and stakeholders towards sustainable peace in Sudan. The Panel will reconvene in the coming days to undertake a series of consultative visits to key Sudanese stakeholders and other regional partners.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Paschal Chem-Langhee, Communication Coordinator a.i | Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security| African Union Commission | Email: Chem-LangheeP@africa-union.org

Information and Communication Directorate, African Union Commission I E-mail: DIC@africa-union.org

Web: www.au.int & peaceau.org | Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Follow Us: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube