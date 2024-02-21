South Africa: Malik Yoba to Attend Joburg Film Fest This Month

press release

The Joburg Film Festival is proud to announce that acclaimed multiple award winning actor, musician and philanthropist Malik Yoba will be attending the upcoming festival, adding a touch of Hollywood glam to the event.

The festival, scheduled to take place later this month, will feature a diverse range of films from around the world and promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience for attendees.

All round entertainer and entrepreneur Malik Yoba, known for his versatile performances in both film and television, has captured audiences with his compelling portrayals of characters across various genres. With a career spanning over three decades, Yoba has solidified his place as one of the most talented and respected actors in the industry. His presence at the Joburg Film Fest is sure to generate excitement among film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

In addition to his own film career, Malik has an unwavering dedication to nurture and empower young talents in the industry. And with this ongoing commitment to build young people, he will be hosting a master class focused on youth development at the Joburg Film festival this month.

Scheduled for Wednesday, 28th February at the Sandton Convention Centre as part of the Industry Programme, Malik's master class promises to be an enlightening and inspirational experience for aspiring filmmakers. By sharing his knowledge, expertise, and insights gained from years of experience, Malik aims to equip the next generation with the tools and guidance needed to thrive in the ever-evolving world of cinema.

To participate in Malik's master class and gain access, audiences will need to purchase festival badges, ensuring an inclusive and immersive experience for all attendees.

In addition to the masterclass, he will be doing other youth focused outreach activities including conversations whilst in the country.

Also joining the festival, world renown producer and director Melanie Nicole Clark will also be attending this year. Having worked closely with Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis, her creative and entrepreneurial mission is to generate transformative art and media, while forming resilient and impactful businesses that center the narratives of people of color worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome the legendary Malik Yoba to the Joburg Film Festival," said Festival Director Tim Mangwedi and added. "His immense talent and dedication to his craft have made him a beloved figure in the world of entertainment globally, and we are honored to have him join us for the festival this year. The team this morning also confirmed that the acclaimed producer Melanie Clark will be in attendance and look forward to gaining insights from her during the industry programme”.

The Joburg Film Festival is a celebration of cinema that seeks to promote diversity, creativity, and innovation in filmmaking. With the participation of Malik Yoba and the esteemed panel of jurors, this year's festival promises to be a memorable event that showcases the best of international and African cinema.

DAY PASS

250 per badge

R100 per badge for students (proof required on collection of badge)

This ticket gives you Access to the JFF Industry Programme on selected day

FESTIVAL BADGE

R600 per badge

R500 per badge for students (proof required on collection of badge)

This badge gives you access to the JFF Industry Programme for the 3 days in additional to tickets to 12 films of your choice to be booked pre-booked by midday on day of screening

PREMIUM FESTIVAL BADGE

R1000 per badge

R800 per badge for students (proof required on collection of badge

This badge gives you access to the Industry Programme for the 3 days, tickets to 12 films of your choice to be pre-booked by midday on day of screening. This includes access to all film premieres @ the Theatre on the Square to be pre-booked by midday on day of screening.

