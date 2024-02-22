Tunisia Holds World Powers Responsible for Ongoing Massacres in Gaza

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia denounced the "inertia" of the UN Security Council, which has failed to play its essential role in maintaining international peace and security.

It also condemned its policy of double standards and its failure to put an end to the irresponsible use of the veto, which gave the green light to the Zionist entity to massacre innocent Palestinians, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Tunisia held the world powers responsible for the genocide perpetrated by the Zionist entity against the Palestinians for over four months, accusing them of violating human rights and international law.

It warned of the "catastrophic" consequences of the ongoing Zionist massacres on the future of the Palestinian people and the entire region.

Tunisia reiterated its "unconditional" support for the Palestinian people in their struggle to regain their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign state with Al-Quds as its capital, according to the same statement.

A US veto on Tuesday blocked the adoption of an Algerian-sponsored draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as the humanitarian situation in the besieged Gaza Strip deteriorates as a result of continued Zionist shelling and military operations.