East Africa: Draft Organic Law On Holding Comesa Activities in Tunisia Adopted

Tunis/Tunisia — The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) on Wednesday approved the draft organic law on the agreement relating to the activities of COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) that will be hosted by Tunisia.

The agreement, which was signed on June 19, 2023 by the Tunisian authorities, received 111 votes in favour and 1 vote against in Parliament.

It contains 12 articles related to the meetings, workshops and activities organised by COMESA and its associated bodies in the member states. It also focuses on the range of benefits granted to officials of the organisation, its experts as well as representatives of the participating member states in these various events.

The adoption of this bill will enable both Tunisian officials to enhance their capacity building in various technical fields and economic operators to benefit from the advantages offered by this agreement.

The bill will also help increase the presence of Tunisian professionals in COMESA and its various bodies.

Through this law, Tunisia will be able to provide COMESA with all the necessary benefits (VAT exemption, visa...) to hold its events and meetings in Tunisia, said the Minister of Trade and Export Development, Kalthoum Ben Rejeb,

"This will help promote Tunisia's image in Africa and worldwide as a tourist destination, particularly in terms of conference tourism, as well as a promising country for investment," the Minister added.

She pointed out that Tunisia has signed 47 export agreements with African countries within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).