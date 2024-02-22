Ethiopia: Kenya, Ethiopia Conclude JMC Talks With Emphasis On Deepening Ties

Nairobi — Kenya and Ethiopia have concluded a strategic framework to promote bilateral cooperation in areas of economic and social development.

The framework was agreed upon during the 36th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, emphasizing the need to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led the Kenyan delegation in the Wednesday session, affirming that the commission had helped resolve outstanding bilateral and regional issues.

Mudavadi stated that the JMC had also improved Kenya's political, economic, and social interaction.

"I am excited by this great opportunity to explore ways to strengthen the friendly relations between our two countries on economic, social, security and foreign relations," he said.

Mudavadi, who co-chaired the JMC with Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie, praised the long-standing relations between Kenya and Ethiopia, re-affirming Kenya's commitment to work with Ethiopia.

He underscored the need for Kenya and Ethiopia to resolve trade barriers, including tariff and non-tariff barriers that stifle expansion of trade between the two nations adding that this will aid in fostering regional peace and security.

"The changes in the regional and global environment demand the engagement of Ethiopia and Kenya for regular interaction as we build our partnership at the bilateral level, regional and continental level, but also internationally," he said.

Mudavadi pointed out that the 36th JMC provided an opportunity for both nations to enhance their cooperation in regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two countries pledged to enhance ties and signed a memorandum of understanding in seven areas including tourism, wildlife, culture, blue economy, petroleum, correctional services, and capacity building in public service.

Midterm review

They also agreed on time-bound monitoring, including a midterm review in February 2025 to assess progress and prepare for the next JMC in 2026. Kenya will host the midterm review.

"We agreed to promote parliamentary diplomacy through exchange visits by Speakers of Kenya's National Assembly and Ethiopia's House of Peoples Representatives," said Mudavadi.

The Joint Ministerial Commission Meeting began on Monday in Addis Ababa after a seven-year hiatus.

Kenya and Ethiopia will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on June 26.