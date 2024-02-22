South Africa: President Meets With U.S. Congressional Delegation

President Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation from the United States Congress have deliberated on the significance of the bilateral relationship between South Africa and the United States.

On Wednesday, the President received a visit from a bipartisan congressional delegation from the United States of America in Tuynhuys, Cape Town. The delegation is visiting South Africa at the invitation of the Aspen Institute.

"Our relationship is characterised by mutual respect and a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue even on issues where we may differ," President Ramaphosa said.

The President further highlighted the support that the US has provided to South Africa over the years in the fight against HIV and AIDS. The President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programme has contributed significantly --and continues to contribute-- to the remarkable progress South Africa has made to end HIV as a public health emergency.

President Ramaphosa emphasised the strength of bilateral relations as evidenced through several meetings and calls he has had with President Joe Biden and official engagements between South African and US delegations which have allowed for a constructive exchange of views and further cemented the ties between the two countries.

The engagement also covered South Africa's economic opportunities with a focus on the expansion of trade and investment ties. The Presidency also said the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) continues to present significant value to Africa's industrialisation, integration and the diversification of the continent's economies.

AGOA provides a platform for US investors to participate in the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA). The AfCFTA which entered into force in May 2019, is expected to boost trade and economic growth on the continent.

On international relations, President Ramaphosa underscored South Africa's commitment to promoting peace, security and development on the African continent and across the world.

This includes South Africa's non-aligned position that seeks to forge cordial relations with all countries and promote the resolution of conflict through dialogue.

The President emphasised the need for an inclusive negotiated settlement of the Israel-Palestinian conflict, and South Africa's support for the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians to self-determination and statehood and of Israelis to peace and security.

"We continue to make the call for the release of hostages, an immediate ceasefire and the urgent provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and meaningful negotiations towards a lasting solution," President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa congratulated the delegation for the upcoming celebration of 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence in July 2026 as South Africa marks 30 years of freedom and democracy.