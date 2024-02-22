Africa Digital Finance Summit to Convene in Johannesburg, Expanding Continental Collaboration

Nairobi — The 3rd annual Africa Digital Finance Summit is set to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Scheduled for three days, from November 20th to the 22nd, 2024, the event will welcome both physical and virtual attendees. Notably, the fourth day of the summit will grant access to physical attendees to explore the conference area and engage with various expositions.

Themed 'The Future of Finance in Africa: Our Path to a New African', this year's summit marks the third iteration of the Africa Digital Finance Summit.

Departing from its usual location in Kenya, this significant decision to hold the event in South Africa underscores its continental importance and the emphasis on fostering collaboration across Africa.

Initiated in Nairobi in February 2021, the inaugural African Digital Finance Summit aimed to catalyze discussions on the future of value exchange across the continent.

Over subsequent years, government officials, central bank representatives, fintech executives, and influential decision-makers have convened to share insights on finance's future trajectory. Serving as a platform for Pan-African dialogue, the summit delves into topics with far-reaching economic, sociological, and developmental implications.

Mary Njoki, CEO of Glass House PR and the event's organizer, envisions the summit as a catalyst for Africa's growth potential while preempting potential developmental challenges.

With 100 keynote speakers from diverse backgrounds in finance and digitization, attendees will engage in discussions covering digital transformation, artificial intelligence, climate change, cybersecurity, financial inclusion, and more.

The summit aims to foster a comprehensive understanding of digital finance, laying the groundwork for a future of equitable financing across Africa.

The decision to host the event in South Africa, rather than Kenya, reflects a strategic move towards greater continental cooperation.

Following the 37th Ordinary Session of the African Union on February 18th, where Presidents Ruto and Ramaphosa discussed free trade and diplomacy, Kenyan President Ruto acknowledged his country's deepening collaboration with South Africa.

